480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Harrison, left, Senior Airman Ali-Mohamad Cisse, center, and Staff Sgt. Ishmael Russel, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, load crew members, celebrate their win after the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together Airmen from the 480th FGS to test skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)