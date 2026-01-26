U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Harrison, left, Senior Airman Ali-Mohamad Cisse, center, and Staff Sgt. Ishmael Russel, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, load crew members, celebrate their win after the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The event brought together Airmen from the 480th FGS to test skills and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9494374
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-BK945-1433
|Resolution:
|5928x3952
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.