480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Airman stand by during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The load competition tests weapons loading proficiency and teamwork, reinforcing the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron mission to generate combat-ready aircraft in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)