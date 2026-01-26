480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marquis Mason, left, Staff Sgt Jonathon Michelotti, center, Senior Airman Jecobey Lawson, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, carry an AIM-9L/M missile during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The competition emphasized precision and safety as teams worked to complete required tasks within standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)