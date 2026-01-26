U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marquis Mason, left, Staff Sgt Jonathon Michelotti, center, Senior Airman Jecobey Lawson, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members, carry an AIM-9L/M missile during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The competition emphasized precision and safety as teams worked to complete required tasks within standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9494367
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-BK945-1228
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.62 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS