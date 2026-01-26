480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ali-Mohamad Cisse, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, performs weapons system checks during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. During the competition load crews demonstrated loading procedures while being evaluated in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)