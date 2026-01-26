U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jecobey Lawson, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, unlatches an AIM-9L/M during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. Proper handling of munitions is essential to maintaining safe operations on F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9494359
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-BK945-1125
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.