480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jecobey Lawson, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, unlatches an AIM-9L/M during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. Proper handling of munitions is essential to maintaining safe operations on F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)