480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marquis Mason, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, pulls a wire through a GBU-12 bomb during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The task is one of several required steps preformed during standardized weapons loading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)