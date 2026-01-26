480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathon Michelotti, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, searches for a tool during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. Load crews rely on organized tool management to maintain efficiency throughout the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)