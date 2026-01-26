U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marquis Mason, left, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, takes a wrench from Staff Sgt Jonathon Michelotti, 480th FGS weapons load crew member, during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The exchange highlights coordination and communication between load crew members during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9494361
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-BK945-1198
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.51 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.