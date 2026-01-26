480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marquis Mason, left, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, takes a wrench from Staff Sgt Jonathon Michelotti, 480th FGS weapons load crew member, during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The exchange highlights coordination and communication between load crew members during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)