480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rodolfo Falero Maldonado, right, 52nd Maintenance Group weapons load inspector, observes Airman 1st Class Marquis Mason, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. The competition provided an opportunity for load crews to demonstrate proper procedures while being evaluated by certified inspectors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)