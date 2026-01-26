480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ishmael Russel, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, checks the alignment of a GBU-12 bomb during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. Attention to detail during weapons loading helps Airmen ensure systems meet required standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)
