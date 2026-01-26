(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ishmael Russel, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, checks the alignment of a GBU-12 bomb during the fourth quarter load competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 23, 2026. Attention to detail during weapons loading helps Airmen ensure systems meet required standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sydney Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 09:55
    Photo ID: 9494366
    VIRIN: 260123-F-BK945-1210
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition
    480th FGS Airmen demonstrate teamwork during quarterly load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery