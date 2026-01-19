Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Lozano, 374th Airlift Wing protocol specialist, bowls during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. The event featured five different challenges in different locations across the installation, each with a focus on physical conditioning, communication, problem-solving and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)