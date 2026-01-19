Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

A competitor throws a basketball through a hoop during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Teams raced across the installation on foot, requiring all teammates to finish together in order to complete the challenge. The Samurai Challenge is a monthly event held to boost unit camaraderie and encourage friendly competition between servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
