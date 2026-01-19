(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 6 of 10]

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A competitor throws a basketball through a hoop during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Teams raced across the installation on foot, requiring all teammates to finish together in order to complete the challenge. The Samurai Challenge is a monthly event held to boost unit camaraderie and encourage friendly competition between servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 01:26
    Photo ID: 9492289
    VIRIN: 260122-F-AF991-1115
    Resolution: 5676x3776
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

