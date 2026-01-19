(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A blindfolded competitor attempts to throw a basketball through a hoop during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. The event featured five different challenges in different locations across the installation, each with a focus on physical conditioning, communication, problem-solving and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 01:26
    Photo ID: 9492288
    VIRIN: 260122-F-AF991-1092
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Samurai, Yokota, Marathon, 5k, Warrior Ethos, 374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery