Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

A blindfolded competitor attempts to throw a basketball through a hoop during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. The event featured five different challenges in different locations across the installation, each with a focus on physical conditioning, communication, problem-solving and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|01.21.2026
|01.26.2026 01:26
|9492288
|260122-F-AF991-1092
|6048x4024
|5.35 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|1
