    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 2 of 10]

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Competitors begin the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. The event featured five separate challenges in different locations across the installation, each with a focus on physical conditioning, communication, problem-solving and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 01:26
    Photo ID: 9492283
    VIRIN: 260122-F-AF991-1012
    Resolution: 3373x2698
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS

