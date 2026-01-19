Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

Competitors make their way to the second challenge during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Several teams of Airmen from the 374th Medical Group, 374th Wing Support Staff, Civil Engineering Squadron and Force Support Squadron ran across the installation, participating in several different exercises and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
