Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Lozano, 374th Airlift Wing protocol specialist, picks up a bowling ball during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Several teams of Airmen from the 374th Medical Group, 374th Wing Support Staff, Civil Engineering Squadron and Force Support Squadron ran across the installation, participating in several different exercises and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)