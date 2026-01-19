Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Julian Williams, 374th Communications Squadron data operations NCOIC and event coordinator, briefs competitors during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Several teams of Airmen from the 374th Medical Group, 374th Wing Support Staff, Civil Engineering Squadron and Force Support Squadron ran across the installation, participating in five different exercises and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)