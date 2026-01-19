Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A competitor participates in a communication exercise during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. The event featured five different challenges in different locations across the installation, each with a focus on physical conditioning, communication, problem-solving and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)