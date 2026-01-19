(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A competitor prepares to throw a dodgeball during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Several teams of Airmen from the 374th Medical Group, 374th Wing Support Staff, Civil Engineering Squadron and Force Support Squadron ran across the installation, participating in several different exercises and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 01:26
    Photo ID: 9492290
    VIRIN: 260122-F-AF991-1141
    Resolution: 4171x3337
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race
    Samurai Challenge: The Amazing Samurai Race

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Samurai, Yokota, Marathon, 5k, Warrior Ethos, 374 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery