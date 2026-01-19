386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, takes a photo in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Public affairs specialists document ground and aerial missions to ensure accurate and timely communication of the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 07:05
|Photo ID:
|9489366
|VIRIN:
|260120-F-BB071-2803
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.04 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
