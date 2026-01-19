386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan La Berge, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment specialist, replaces a generator motor within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Aerospace ground equipment specialists inspect and troubleshoot aircraft issues, make hands-on repairs and maintain proper standards on aircraft to be ready in a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)