386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Gina, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, inspects an elevator booster actuator within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Tactical aircraft maintenance specialists ensure aircraft remain mission-ready by inspecting, repairing and launching aircraft in support of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and its role as the theater’s primary airlift hub, known as the theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)