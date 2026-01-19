386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robert Boomhower, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment specialist, pulls an aircraft tow bar in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Aerospace ground equipment specialists inspect and troubleshoot aircraft issues, make hands-on repairs and maintain proper standards on aircraft to be ready in a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)