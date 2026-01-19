386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Leary, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft maintenance specialist, reinstalls a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft pilot seat within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Tactical aircraft maintenance specialists ensure aircraft remain mission-ready by inspecting, repairing and launching aircraft in support of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and its role as the theater’s primary airlift hub, known as the theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)