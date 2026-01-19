(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations [Image 11 of 13]

    386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Gina, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, gathers tools to install parts on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. C-130s provide agile tactical airlift, delivering cargo and personnel to austere locations in support of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s role as the theater’s primary airlift hub, known as the theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 07:05
    Photo ID: 9489361
    VIRIN: 260121-Z-YH622-1024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

