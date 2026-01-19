U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Gina and Staff Sgt. Danny Berger, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft maintenance specialists, mount an elevator booster actuator onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Elevator booster actuators are essential flight-control components that allow C-130 pilots to safely maneuver the aircraft in climb and descent, supporting global delivery operations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 07:05
|Photo ID:
|9489348
|VIRIN:
|260121-Z-BB071-2023
|Resolution:
|4532x3021
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.