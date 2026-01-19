(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

    386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Gina, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, selects a tool within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Tactical aircraft maintenance specialists ensure aircraft remain mission-ready by inspecting, repairing and launching aircraft in support of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and its role as the theater’s primary airlift hub, known as the theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations, by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, C130J Super Hercules, Maintenance, elevator booster actuator

