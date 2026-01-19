386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Gina, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, installs an elevator booster actuator onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. Elevator booster actuators are essential flight-control components that allow C-130 pilots to safely maneuver the aircraft in climb and descent, supporting global delivery operations anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)