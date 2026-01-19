386th AEW Daily Airfield Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Gina, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, installs an elevator booster actuator on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. C-130s provide agile tactical airlift, delivering cargo and personnel to austere locations in support of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s role as the theater’s primary airlift hub, known as the theater gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)