379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashlynn Suchan, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, organizes gear within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. Maintaining accurate inventory and serviceable gear enables the 379th ELRS to support force protection and mission readiness throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)