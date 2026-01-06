379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Blessed Mburu, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, displays a protective vest within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. ETDC Airmen conduct detailed inventory validation to maintain accurate accountability of assets and support timely distribution across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)