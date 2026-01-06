379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear Your browser does not support the audio element.

The sole operation of its kind in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Materiel Management Flight is responsible for the Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center, which provides gear to all U.S. branches of service within the CENTCOM AOR. Airmen at the ETDC work quickly to ensure service members receive mission essential gear like chemical, defensive, and individual equipment, vital to the warfighter downrange.



The 379th ETDC manages approximately 362,000 assets. Serving as the primary distribution hub for individual protective equipment, the center supports multiple bases throughout the AOR by issuing serviceable gear, validating inventory and preparing assets for shipment, inspection or redeployment.



“Our mission primarily is a hub for the AOR,” said Staff Sgt. Erika Aguilar, 379th ELRS, noncommissioned officer in charge of the ETDC. “We send out serviceable plates and gear to other bases whenever they need to fill their authorized quantities.”



Accuracy is central to the mission. Senior Airman Ashlynn Suchan, 379th ELRS ETDC technician, explained that the team conducts annual, item by item inventories to maintain accountability across thousands of assets. Equipment is physically counted, verified in the system and returned to storage in an organized sequence.



“The more accurate the numbers are, the easier it is whenever we have to issue items to forward deployers or ship items out to other bases,” Suchan said. “It shows that we are helping the AOR and staying ready for whatever comes next.”



That readiness proved essential during the Twelve-Day War in June 2025, when access to protective equipment became an immediate concern. Airmen at the ETDC worked quickly to equip over 100 service members during that time.



“This work is important to me because it shows we are helping give these items to bases in the area of responsibility,” Suchan explained. “Making sure we’re always ready for whatever comes next.”



Much of that protection begins at the ETDC issue line. Senior Airman Lajyrish Green, 379th ELRS ETDC technician, demonstrated how Airmen assemble deployment ready A-bags and C-bags containing vests, helmets, plates, first aid kits and chemical defense gear. Each bag is built to individual size and mission requirements, with serialized items tracked for accountability.



The ETDC also manages unserviceable and returned assets. Senior Airman Eroni Vatuloka, 379th ELRS ETDC Technician, explained that returned equipment is validated by serial number and coordinated for inspection before being redistributed if serviceable.



At its core, the ETDC mission supports U.S. Central Command by safeguarding service members and enabling operations for all military branches across the region.



“We provide gear so people can be protected,” Aguilar said. “That is what it comes down to.”