379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

Reusable containers holding individual protective equipment are staged inside the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The center maintains accountability and readiness by tracking serialized assets and ensuring serviceable gear is available for rapid distribution throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)