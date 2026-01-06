U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lajyrish Green, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, assembles a gear bag in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. ETDC Airmen assemble and issue deployment-ready gear to support force protection and mission readiness across the CENTCOM AOR (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9471082
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-AO111-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear
