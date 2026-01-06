379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Blessed Mburu, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, demonstrates how to add plates to a vest within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. ETDC Airmen ensure issued equipment and gear function as intended and provide protection to service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)