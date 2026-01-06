379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

Rows of reusable containers line the warehouse floor at the 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The ETDC serves as the sole operation of its kind in the AOR, managing and distributing individual protective equipment and mission-critical gear across CENTCOM to ensure service members remain equipped and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9471079
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-AO111-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
