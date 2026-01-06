(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear [Image 1 of 9]

    379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Rows of reusable containers line the warehouse floor at the 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The ETDC serves as the sole operation of its kind in the AOR, managing and distributing individual protective equipment and mission-critical gear across CENTCOM to ensure service members remain equipped and ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    This work, 379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

    AFCENT
    379TH ELRS
    ETDC
    CENTCOM

