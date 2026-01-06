U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Morris, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, inspects and prepares gear for distribution within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. Proper handling and accountability of equipment ensure Airmen and joint partners across the CENTCOM AOR receive mission-ready protective gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear
