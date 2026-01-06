379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Morris, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, organizes equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. ETDC Airmen build and issue individual equipment bags tailored to mission requirements, supporting operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)