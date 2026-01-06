U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Duane Lee, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, operates a forklift within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The ETDC manages thousands of assets, ensuring protective equipment is properly stored, tracked and distributed to meet operational protective gear demands across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9471080
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-AO111-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear
No keywords found.