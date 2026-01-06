379th ETDC ensures access to critical protective gear

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Duane Lee, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center technician, operates a forklift within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 12, 2025. The ETDC manages thousands of assets, ensuring protective equipment is properly stored, tracked and distributed to meet operational protective gear demands across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)