U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

Emirati servicemembers prepare medals for presentation after a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. and Emirati service members showcased cooperation and unity through physical challenge, supporting relationship-building beyond daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|12.17.2025
|01.07.2026 05:23
|9469844
|251218-F-VR222-3146
|6048x4024
|6.83 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
