    U.S. - Emiratis Run Together [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Emirati servicemember runs the last part of a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Participants from both nations came together through shared effort and collective determination, helping build trust and reinforce enduring cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9469839
    VIRIN: 251218-F-VR222-1828
    Resolution: 5429x3612
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. - Emiratis Run Together [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

