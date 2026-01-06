U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kim Kangdouangnhot, 380th Financial Management specialist, runs the last leg of a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. and Emirati runners demonstrated unity through endurance, teamwork, and mutual respect, reinforcing the value of strong international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
