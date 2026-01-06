(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. - Emiratis Run Together [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Hagemeyer runs in a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. and Emirati service members showcased cooperation and unity through physical challenge, supporting relationship-building beyond daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9469840
    VIRIN: 251218-F-VR222-2177
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. - Emiratis Run Together [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Partner & Allies

