U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and Emirati servicemembers wait at the starting line as they prepare to participate in a partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. and Emirati service members showcased cooperation and unity through physical challenge, supporting relationship-building beyond daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)