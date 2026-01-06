U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Emirati servicemember runs during a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Participants from both nations came together through shared effort and collective determination, helping build trust and reinforce enduring cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)