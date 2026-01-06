U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Emirati servicemembers run in a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Participants from the United States and the United Arab Emirates come together through friendly competition and teamwork, strengthening relationships and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)