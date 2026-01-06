U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare to board a bus to participate in a partner 5K race with their Emirati counterparts in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Participants from the United States and the United Arab Emirates came together through friendly competition and teamwork, strengthening relationships and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)