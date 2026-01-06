U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Emirati servicemember runs during a U.S.-Emirati partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. and Emirati runners demonstrated unity through endurance, teamwork, and mutual respect, reinforcing the value of strong international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)