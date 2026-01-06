U.S. - Emiratis Run Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and Emirati servicemembers walk to the starting line as they prepare to participate in a partner 5K race in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. U.S. and Emirati runners demonstrated unity through endurance, teamwork, and mutual respect, reinforcing the value of strong international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)