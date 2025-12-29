Jumping into the holiday spirit!

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Clifford, 18th Combat Weather Squadron parachutist weather journeyman, sits on a C-130J-30 during the Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 9, 2025. After a drop was halted by lost communications, U.S. Army, Air Force and international paratroopers quickly adjusted and landed on Luzon Drop Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Howell)
